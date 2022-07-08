Apple has rolled out its new and improved Maps to three new locations after a period of testing.

As reported by Justin O'Beirne:

After thirty-nine days of public testing, Apple's new map data was expanded to France, Monaco, and New Zealand on July 7, 2022

Apple began testing of its Maps in these three locations in May. It is the fifteenth expansion of Apple Maps and France, Monaco and New Zealand are the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth countries to get the expansion, benefiting more than 70 million people.

As reported last time, these upgrades improve lots of different aspects of Apple Maps, which is fast becoming one of the best iPhone apps for travel and navigation after a rocky start to life. It brings more detailed Maps across all of these countries and improves the 3D details of major landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

This major Maps overhaul first came out in September of 2021 with iOS 15, at the time Apple stated:

With the release of iOS 15, Apple Maps gets its biggest update ever with a city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. The update, which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up, is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, with more cities to come.

WWDC 2022 and iOS 16 brought with it even more improvements to Apple Maps, including updates to multistop routing and transit updates including adding cards to Wallet and seeing your balance within the Maps app.