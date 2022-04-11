Apple looks set to face another EU antitrust charge relating to the way it requires music streamers like Spotify to use its App Store in-app purchase system.

A Spotify complaint had already triggered moves to begin an investigation but a new Reuters report suggests that Apple could be in for an additional charge.

Apple faces an additional EU antitrust charge in the coming weeks in an investigation triggered by a complaint from Spotify, a person familiar with the matter said, a sign that EU enforcers are strengthening their case against the U.S. company. The European Commission last year accused the iPhone maker of distorting competition in the music streaming market via restrictive rules for its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options. read more [...] Extra charges set out in a so-called supplementary statement of objections are usually issued to companies when the EU competition enforcer has gathered new evidence or has modified some elements to boost its case.

While many would argue that Apple Music is the best iPhone music streaming service, Spotify is still its biggest competition. However, anyone wishing to start a Spotify subscription via the company's app on iPhones and iPads would be required to do so via Apple's payment systems — with Spotify paying a fee for those sales. That's something the EU and governments in various countries have already taken a hard look at — and they don't appear set to look away.

Apple is already facing massive fines relating to the Dutch App Store and dating apps. The company has been told to allow such apps to offer third-party payments but has been dragging its feet in doing so.