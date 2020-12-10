Ahead of the release of Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service, the Apple Fitness app has popped up on the Apple TV. The app, which will be where we all go to get a workout in, is currently only available to those running the tvOS 14.3 Release Candidate, the latest beta version of tvOS.

While the app is present, users are still unable to actually access and use Apple Fitness+. As highlighted by iMore's Bryan Wolfe, opening up the app will ask you "who's working out?" and show you the Apple Watches that are currently connected to your iCloud account. Selecting one of the profiles will eventually take you into Apple Fitness+ but, with the beta, simply notifies you that the service is not available yet.