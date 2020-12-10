Apple Tv Fitness AppSource: Bryan Wolfe/iMore

  • The Apple Fitness app is now on the Apple TV, but only for beta users.
  • So far, it only shows you what Apple Watches are on your account.

Ahead of the release of Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service, the Apple Fitness app has popped up on the Apple TV. The app, which will be where we all go to get a workout in, is currently only available to those running the tvOS 14.3 Release Candidate, the latest beta version of tvOS.

While the app is present, users are still unable to actually access and use Apple Fitness+. As highlighted by iMore's Bryan Wolfe, opening up the app will ask you "who's working out?" and show you the Apple Watches that are currently connected to your iCloud account. Selecting one of the profiles will eventually take you into Apple Fitness+ but, with the beta, simply notifies you that the service is not available yet.

From the looks of the interface, Apple is going to make it easy for anyone that is part of your family (when using Family Sharing) to start a workout for themselves on the Apple TV. In addition to being available on Apple TV, Apple Fitness+ will also be accessible on the iPhone and iPad.

Apple Fitness+ will launch to everyone on Monday, December 14. For those who recently purchased an Apple Watch, it will likely be free for at least three months. For everyone else, the service will cost $9.99 per month or come included with the Premier bundle with Apple One.