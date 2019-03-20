Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Apple has long offered special financing and benefits to its shoppers through a Barclaycard Credit Card, but it seems ready to dive deeper into personal finance by launching its own credit card. From a business perspective, the motivation for Apple to launch a credit card is to grow its services income during a time when its desperately trying to diversify its earnings. The card also represents an opportunity for Apple to bring its user friendly interfaces and functionality to an industry that is known for moving slowly when it comes to adopting new technology. The credit card industry is an extremely crowded space with established players already offering huge sign up bonuses and lucrative cash-back offers, making it an uphill battle for Apple to get into consumers' wallets. March 20, 2019: The prior week's rumors of Goldman Sachs employees attending Apple's March 25 event seem to have been correct: From Bloomberg:

When Apple Inc. showcases its much-anticipated pivot into new services next week, Goldman Sachs's chief executive officer will be on hand -- a sign of how the powerhouses of finance and technology see their futures intertwining.

March 13, 2019: Bloomberg reports that Apple could unveil its upcoming credit card during its March 25 special event. Rumors suggest the event will be focused on the company's potential move into premium subscription-based media services (News, TV, Movies) and Apple Pay updates which Bloomberg postulates could dovetail into Apple's credit card reveal. Potentially even more telling is the fact that "Apple is inviting journalists who cover the payments industry to attend the event," according to the same Bloomberg report. March 11, 2019: iOS 12.2 Beta 5 release reveals that Apple is looking to bring the iconic Activity Rings from its Activity app to the Wallet app: From 9to5Mac:

According to a report by The Wall Street journal released in late February, Apple is working with Goldman Sachs to release a joint credit card, which will be integrated in the Wallet app and offer special features like the ability to set spending goals. The Journal story also mentioned that the team was discussing borrowing visual cues from Apple's fitness-tracking app, such as the Activity Rings. We found evidence in iOS 12.2 that Apple will in fact incorporate something similar to the rings in Wallet, not only as a mechanism to display information to the user, but actually as a control that lets the user set numeric values.

Here's a look at the graphical assets 9to5Mac uncovered while digging through the Beta software... February 21, 2019: An Apple and Goldman Sachs Credit Card is seemingly confirmed From The Wall Street Journal:

Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plan to start issuing this spring a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money. The card will be rolled out to employees for testing in the next few weeks and officially launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances, the people said.

... WSJ also shed a bit of light on what we can expect from the credit card's benefits and tie-in with Apple's devices:

Siri, what’s my balance?

Engineers are working on new features for the Apple Wallet app that would encourage users to pay down their credit-card debt and manage their balances. Executives have discussed borrowing visual cues from Apple's fitness-tracking app, where "rings" close as users hit daily exercise targets, and sending users notifications about their spending habits, for example flagging an unusually high grocery bill.

May 10, 2018: Whispers of an Apple Credit card begin to swirl. From The Wall Street Journal:

Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are preparing to launch a new joint credit card, a move that would deepen the technology giant's push into its customers' wallets and mark the Wall Street firm's first foray into plastic. The planned card would carry the Apple Pay brand and could launch early next year, people familiar with the matter said. Apple will replace its longstanding rewards-card partnership with Barclays PLC, the people said.

What rewards and benefits will the Apple credit card include? There's no doubt a credit card emblazoned with the iconic Apple logo will appeal to hardcore Apple fans, but the question is whether its benefits and rewards will be enough to get everyday consumers to use the card. According to rumors, the card will likely offer 2% cash-back on everyday purchases and potentially more on every dollar spent at Apple Stores. The regular 2% cash-back isn't special when you look at the leading cash-back cards on the market. The increased earning rate on Apple Store purchases could be enticing, depending on what the rate actually comes in at. What Special iPhone features will the Apple credit card have? The enhanced integration with Apple's Wallet app is where the card could really shine. If Apple can apply what it's learned with making fitness tracking fun to budgeting and paying bills then there could be real value in the Apple card. The card's mobile experience woud go well beyond what any other credit card currently offers. Keen credit card rewards/points fans will also be interested to see how the earned points can actually be used because flexible redemption options can make or break a card's overall value. There's also been no word as to whether or not Apple's card will require an annual fee or have rotating bonus categories similar to the Chase Freedom card. Should I wait for the Apple credit card to be released before signing up for another card?