Apple has released a new firmware update for AirTag, the company's item tracker.

Today, the company is rolling out a new firmware update to AirTag with version 1.0.291. The build number for today's release is 1A301. The previous firmware was version 1.0.291 with build number 1A291e.

It's currently unclear exactly what the new firmware version is for. Apple does not currently provide release notes for a firmware release like it does for its operating system updates, so we'll have to wait and see if there are any noticeable differences between the previous release and this one. Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly also used for the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There is also no way to manually initiate a firmware update for AirTag. The best thing you can do is keep your AirTag near your iPhone and the firmware update should initiate on its own at some point.

If you want to see if your AirTag is running the latest firmware version, you can follow the instructions below:

Open the Find My app Tap on the Items tab Choose an AirTag Tap on the name of the AirTag

