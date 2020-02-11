Apple Music has a new hire, with former Warner Music executive Jeff Bronikowski joining the team according to a Reuters report. Bronikowski will get a lofty new job title – Global Head of Strategic Music Initiatives.

The executive made the announcement via LinkedIn as spotted by 9to5Mac.

Super excited to start my new role at Apple today, Global Head of Strategic Music Initiatives. I'm looking forward to working with Apple Music's amazing team of old friends as well as the new ones to be made.

Bronikowski's previous role was as Senior Vice President at Warner Music Group. He was apparently in charge of global business development, which sounds similar to the job he will be doing at Apple Music. Interestingly, Bronikowski also worked at The Echo Nest, a company that was later picked up by Apple Music competitor, Spotify.