What you need to know
- The "Dickinson" global premiere was held at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York.
- The cast was in attendance including star Hailee Steinfeld.
- The show is available via Apple TV+ on November 1.
Apple has held its global premiere of "Dickinson" at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. We're now just days away from Apple TV+ going live and Apple continues to hold the hype machine in overdrive.
The show follows the life of poet Emily Dickinson and all ten episodes will be available to stream on November 1.
Apple celebrated "Dickinson" today with its global premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 1, "Dickinson" is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Written and created by Alena Smith, the series is a coming-of-age story, set in the 19th century, that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.
Apple TV+ begins streaming on November 1 and will cost $4.99 for the whole family. Anyone picking up a new Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac will receive a free year of Apple TV+, too. Anyone who bought a device from September 10 2019 onwards will be elegible, so all those who bought new iPhones last month needn't worry. You won't miss out.
