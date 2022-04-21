What you need to know
- Apple has landed a new thriller for TV+.
- Hijack will star Idris Elba, who is also producing.
- It tells the story of a business negotiator on a flight hijacked on its way to London.
Apple has today announced a new thriller coming to Apple TV+ starring Idris Elba. The company stated:
Apple TV+ today announced it has landed "Hijack," a new seven-part thriller starring SAG-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Idris Elba ("Sonic the Hedgehog 2", "Luther"), who will also serve as executive producer. This marks the first project that will hail from Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.
Hijack tells the real-time story of a hijacked plane on its way to London over a seven-hour flight, as authorities on the ground try to work out what is going on. Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a business negotiator who tries to save the lives of the passengers.
The project is the first to come out of Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures studio.
The show joins the ever-growing slate of Apple TV+ shows and movies including the very popular Severance and Pachinko, which have aired on the platform to much acclaim recently.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
