Apple has today announced a new thriller coming to Apple TV+ starring Idris Elba. The company stated:

Apple TV+ today announced it has landed "Hijack," a new seven-part thriller starring SAG-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Idris Elba ("Sonic the Hedgehog 2", "Luther"), who will also serve as executive producer. This marks the first project that will hail from Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

Hijack tells the real-time story of a hijacked plane on its way to London over a seven-hour flight, as authorities on the ground try to work out what is going on. Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a business negotiator who tries to save the lives of the passengers.

The show joins the ever-growing slate of Apple TV+ shows and movies including the very popular Severance and Pachinko, which have aired on the platform to much acclaim recently.

