Apple TV+ has another courtroom thriller coming its way.

As reported by Variety, the company has given a straight-to-series order for "Presumed Innocent," a new thriller series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason.

According to the Scott Turow novel of the same name, the series will tell the story of a "horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime." The limited series will be told over eight episodes on Apple TV+.

Kelley is adapting the novel for the screen and will serve as executive producer and showrunner via David E. Kelley Productions. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will executive produce for Bad Robot. Dustin Thomason also executive produces along with Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions. Turow and Bad Robot's Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Bad Robot is currently under an overall deal at WB. The show marks the second collaboration between Thomason and Abrams, who previously worked together on the Hulu series "Castle Rock." Thomason co-created the series and served as co-showrunner, with Abrams executive producing. Thomason is also known for his work on shows like "Manhattan" at WGN America and "Lie to Me" at Fox. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. For Kelley, this is the latest in a string of streaming series orders for the prolific TV creator. In addition to "Presumed Innocent," he also has the shows "Anatomy of a Scandal" at Netflix and "Big Shot" at Disney Plus. In the pipeline he has "A Man in Full" and "The Lincoln Lawyer" at Netflix as well as "The Missing" at Peacock and "Love and Death" at HBO Max.

It's currently unclear when production will begin on "Presumed Innocent" or when it will premiere on Apple TV+. It will join a growing list of shows and movies on the streaming service.

