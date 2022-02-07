What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has given a series order for "Sunny."
- The new dark comedy series will star Rashida Jones.
- The first season will run eight episodes.
Rashida Jones is coming back to Apple TV+.
As reported by Deadline, Apple has given a series order to "Sunny," a new dark comedy that Rashida Jones will both star in and executive produce. Written by Katie Robbins, "Sunny" is based on the book "Dark Manual" by Colin O'Sullivan and tells the story of a woman "whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash."
As "consolation" she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.
Robbins executive produces with Jones and Tcherniak, along with Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben for A24. The series is expected to film in Japan.
"Sunny" is the second time that Apple and A24 have worked together. The two companies previously collaborated on "On the Rocks," which starred Bill Murray and...Rashida Jones.
The first season of "Sunny" will run for eight episodes but it is currenrly unclear exactly when it will make its debut on Apple TV+. It will join a growing list of TV shows and movies that continue to debut reguraly on the streaming service.
If you want to ensure you are ready to enjoy the new series in the best possible quality, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
