A new report says that Apple is on the hunt for more shows like The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, and WeCrashed to fill its TV+ streaming platform.

According to Business Insider:

As for what Apple TV+ is looking to develop and produce next? According to agency sources, including an internal agency document reviewed by Insider, the streamer is in search of female-driven soaps like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's "The Morning Show," broad but prestige-y dramas à la Chris Evans vehicle "Defending Jacob," and fizzier fare like WeWork dramatization "WeCrashed," starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The aforementioned titles are some of the most popular Apple TV+ shows the company has added to Apple TV+, along with thriller Severance and of course, Ted Lasso.

One agent described Apple's TV+ programming as "prestige broadcast", focusing on shows that "are not overly dark" or controversial.

The report also says that Apple has a "distaste for dramas in which a small-town cop discovers myriad dead bodies." The document also reportedly said Apple wants "more laughs" to complement Ted Lasso, but notes streaming platforms "generally see comedy as a major driver of subscriber acquisition."

The big story in Apple TV+ this week is the new documentary Prehistoric Planet, which is airing new episodes each day this week. It features unbelievable dinosaur CGI, music from Hans Zimmer, and the voice of David Attenborough, the same winning combination that brought acclaim to the BBC series Planet Earth II.

