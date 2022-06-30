We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple Maps could be about to get much better – but not for drivers

New iOS 16 beta information points to E-Bike routing.
Stephen Warwick

What you need to know

  • Apple is working on a new Maps feature for E-Bike riders.
  • It could soon include route optimization and ETAs for powered bikes.
  • Apple introduced new multistop routes in iOS 16.

Apple appears to be working on an upgrade for Apple Maps that would supply E-Bike riders with optimized routes and ETAs.

As noted by Steve Moser, code in the iOS 16 beta refers to an E-Bike setting that could deliver optimized routes and estimated times of arrival for riders:

This could be a great new function for E-Bike riders on Apple Maps, and could also benefit Apple Watch users given that cycling directions also now work on Apple Watch. Apple already offers cycling directions for users on Apple Maps, but according to the code, this looks like a more specific option for electric-powered bikes. There's no detail as to what an E-Bike route might look like or how it could differ from a regular bike, however, it seems safe to assume that it might involve tackling hills or distances that you might not fancy when you've only got the power of your own legs to rely on.

Apple introduced new Maps features in iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, namely multistop routing with up to 15 stops, transit updates, and transit cards in Wallet that let you check your balance and replenish cards on the go all within the Maps app.

Apple is also rolling out its expanded new Maps to 11 new countries including France, New Zealand, Switzerland, and more. iOs 16 is available now as a developer beta and will be available as a public release next month. It will debut in the fall, likely alongside Apple's next best iPhone, the iPhone 14.

