What you need to know
- Apple Music is landing on Google Assistant-enabled devices today.
- Subscribers to Apple's streaming service will be able to use Assistant to search up songs and queue up their playlists.
- The rollout is limited to the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, and Japan.
Google today announced the launch of Apple Music on the Google Nest audio and other Google Assistant-enabled speakers and smart displays. It's rolling out from today onwards, and you'll be able to take advantage of this on the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, etc.
Once you've linked your Apple Music account via the Google Home app, you'll be able to do all the usual actions including playing songs, playlists, and albums via voice commands. You'll also be able to use Nest's multi-room speaker support for a surround-sound experience if you have compatible speakers.
Apple Music is one of the most widely used-music steaming services, currently commanding over 25% of the music streaming market. Its integration into Apple's iOS is a factor in this, but it is also a cross-platform service with support for Android and Windows as well. In theory, it's possible to use Apple Music without having a single Apple device, something this update makes more likely.
Google already supports mainstream music services such as YouTube Music, Deezer, Spotify, and Tidal for smart speakers. The addition of Apple Music means that this support now extends to all the major music streaming services and provides even more reason to get a Google Nest Audio for those who were on the fence.
Google says this feature will start rolling out in the U.S, UK, France, Germany, and Japan today.
