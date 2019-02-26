Google Home/Assistant speakers already have access to a solid selection of integrated music streaming services, including the likes of Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, and Deezer.

Now, it looks like Apple Music will soon be joining the ranks.

Initially spotted by MacRumors and later confirmed by myself and Phil Nickinson, there's now an option for Apple Music in the Music section of the Google Home app.

Apple Music shows up on both my iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3, but it doesn't actually do anything just yet. Tapping on it in the iOS app shows a pop-up box at the bottom saying that Apple Music is now the default streaming service, but nothing really changes.

Google's yet to make an official announcement about Apple Music joining its Home and other Assistant speakers, but I'd imagine we get one sooner rather than later seeing as how it's already popping up for so many people.

