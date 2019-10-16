If you're having problems with music not playing or apps not updating, you're not alone. Many of the iMore team have experienced Apple Music refusing to play anything while I can't get apps to download from the App Store, either.

As of the time of writing Apple was showing all green on its Status Checker but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

If you're having the same problem, hold tight. We've noticed that switching from WiFi to 4G appears to solve the issue for us. That isn't a viable fix for most people, though.

We'll be updating this story as and when the situation changes. Hopefully for the better.

Sound off in the comments and let us know if you're having the same problems, too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.