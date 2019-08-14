With access to millions of songs, Beats 1's live streaming radio, and your own tracks uploaded to iCloud Music Library, it's pretty easy to run up a big cellular data bill on your iPhone or iPad while enjoying Apple Music if you have a plan with limited data.

If you're worried about running out of data this month, here are a few tweaks and fixes you can try.

Download instead of streaming

Know you're going to want to rock out to the classics on your next long drive? You can put that music on your iPhone or iPad rather than stream it over your cellular connection.

And if you have an Apple Music subscription, you have the option to download any song, album, or playlist from its catalog for offline listening.

How to download Apple Music for offline listening

Download over Wi-Fi

If you're planning on downloading songs to listen to offline in order to save your data, you'll want to make sure you do so while on Wi-Fi rather than over cellular. To check, bring up Control Center by swiping down from the top of your display (or up from the bottom on the iPhone 8 and earlier) and make sure Wi-Fi is enabled, then check the top of your iPhone's screen to make sure the cellular identifier has been replaced with the Wi-Fi icon.