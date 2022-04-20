Apple Music has today launched a collection of DJ mixes that were recorded in Dolby Atmos for spatial audio surround sound. The new mixes will be made available each month with the first one already available for listening.

The first spatial audio-enabled mix will be from techno DJ Jeff Mills, as spotted by 9to5Mac. That mix is available now and is dubbed Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.

Alongside that, Apple Music is also outing 15 new Boiler Room mixes that include live recordings from multiple venues that include festivals and nightclubs. All of those also support Dolby Atmos and, as a result, spatial audio.

Spatial audio listening is available via Apple's earbuds and headphones including those with Beats branding so long as they carry a W1 or H1 chip. Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs also support the feature as does the recently-released Studio Display.

Apple Music is available as a standalone subscription but is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Anyone who also pays for Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and other Apple subscription services should definitely check Apple One out — it could definitely save you some money along the way.