What you need to know
- Apple Music has launched a new collection of DJ mixes featuring Dolby Atmos support.
- The new mixes can be listed to with spatial audio enabled on compatible devices and audio gear.
- A new mix will arrive every month.
Apple Music has today launched a collection of DJ mixes that were recorded in Dolby Atmos for spatial audio surround sound. The new mixes will be made available each month with the first one already available for listening.
The first spatial audio-enabled mix will be from techno DJ Jeff Mills, as spotted by 9to5Mac. That mix is available now and is dubbed Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.
Alongside that, Apple Music is also outing 15 new Boiler Room mixes that include live recordings from multiple venues that include festivals and nightclubs. All of those also support Dolby Atmos and, as a result, spatial audio.
Spatial audio listening is available via Apple's earbuds and headphones including those with Beats branding so long as they carry a W1 or H1 chip. Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs also support the feature as does the recently-released Studio Display.
Apple Music is available as a standalone subscription but is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Anyone who also pays for Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and other Apple subscription services should definitely check Apple One out — it could definitely save you some money along the way.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
Half of Apple's suppliers at risk in China COVID lockdown areas
New analysis reveals that half of Apple's top 200 suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai and could be at risk of disruption from COVID lockdowns.
Instagram tests removing the 'Recent' tab from hashtag pages
Instagram is testing a change to the way its hashtag pages work with a number of users now no longer seeing a 'Recent' tab. Those users will still see 'Recent' and 'Reels' tabs, however.
Protect your iPad Air 4 and add some personal flair with a great case
The iPad Air 4 is a powerful tablet that will let you do work, play games, and get creative. If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air 4, a well-designed case will go a long way.