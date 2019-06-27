Apple Music has continued to grow a strong pace, confirmed Apple Services VP Eddy Cue during an interview with French site Numerama . The streaming service now boasts over 60 million paying subscribers worldwide confirmed Cue.

In one of the company's new meeting rooms in France, the one who works directly with Tim Cook [Eddie Cue] did not hide his pride: in just 4 years, Apple's music streaming service attracted 60 million paying subscribers.

The number is a new milestone for Apple Music which continues to grow at a steady number keeping pace with archrival Spotify which announced in April that it had 100 million subscribers. Back in January, Apple confirmed Apple Music had over 50 million paying subscribers. That number has now increased by 10 million.

Cue was beaming during the interview, truly proud of how far Apple Music has come since it launched four years ago. When talking about the service, he couldn't help but throw a jab at Google.