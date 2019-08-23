Apple Music on Friday introduced a new playlist that features the latest must-hear songs in pop music. Well, technically, New Music Daily is replacing Apple's Best of the Week playlist, but it's new in the sense that it features new artwork and a renewed commitment to discovering the latest hits.

Think of it like the playlist that never sleeps, updated every day with new music you simply can't miss. When the most important artists—from across the world and across genres—have something new to drop, this will be the place to find it first.

The playlist is currently dominated by songs from Taylor Swift's new album Lover. There are also songs from Vince Staples, Lana Del Rey, and Charlie Puth.

In an interview with Billboard, Apple Music global senior director of editorial, Rachel Newman, said New Music Daily is a global initiative.

"This is a global playlist—the concept will be executed around the world—with a global cover star but we'll be providing local flavor in dozens of territories to provide the best experience for all of our users."

The playlist's rebranding follows in the footsteps of a larger revamp of other popular playlists on Apple Music. For example, Apple Music renamed The A-List: Hip Hop to Rap Life and The A-List: Alternative to ALT CTRL.

Apple recently said these playlists are a priority on the service, with growing emphasis on human curation over algorithms.

You can listen to New Music Daily right here.