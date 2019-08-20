What you need to know
- Shazam Discovery Top 50 is a new Apple Music playlist that highlights emerging artists.
- The playlist uses Shazam's proprietary algorithms.
- New music will be added to Shazam Discovery once a week.
Apple Music on Tuesday launched Shazam Discovery Top 50, a playlist that highlights new and emerging artists.
The playlist's editors' notes are pretty simple:
Want to be ahead of the curve? The global Shazam Discovery Top 50, powered by Shazams from around the world and updated once a week, compiles up-and-coming songs from breaking artists. If you hear a song you like, add it to your library.
According to Variety, the artists included in the playlist show "momentum indicative of future potential." In other words, the playlist is attempting to discover artists before they go fully mainstream. The playlist uses Shazam's proprietary algorithms to offer a look at what music is trending, Variety said.
Some of the artists found on the playlist include Tones and I, Regard, Lil Tecca, and A$ston Wyld. Never heard of them? You will.
Shazam Discovery will be updated every Tuesday with new music. You can check out the playlist for yourself right here.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.