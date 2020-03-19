What you need to know
- Apple has added a new PSA video on COVID-19 to Apple Music and iTunes.
- The video comes from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
- The video focuses on social distancing and why it helps fight the spread of the virus.
Apple already has a special coverage section dedicated to the Coronavirus pandemic in Apple News, and it has also just added a new "Coronavirus: Stay Informed" section to Apple Podcasts, but it continues to go further to inform the public.
Now, Apple is featuring a new Public Service Announcement video from the White House Coronavirus Task Force in order to inform the public about how to use social distancing to help contain the spread of the virus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci – NIAID Director
- Dr. Deborah Birx – Coronavirus Response Coordinator
- Dr. Jerome Adams – United States Surgeon General
In the video, all three figures talk about the importance of social distancing as a concept, explain why everyone should keep at least six feet away from each other, and how all of these measures help to fight the spread of coronavirus.
The video is currently being featured on the top carousel in the Browse section of Apple Music and iTunes. Apple obviously wants to make it visible so as many people as possible not only see, but heed the message.
You can watch the video in the Apple Music or iTunes app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac app now.
