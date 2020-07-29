Apple has updated its Apple Music Toolbox for marketers who find themselves linking to Apple Music, whether that's specific songs or entire albums. There's also an option to link directly to Apple Music itself, rather than any particular artist.

The main addition comes in the form of new banners that are available in multiple sizes and languages – ready for marketers to add their own specific token to and, presumably, add to their social media presence and websites.

Apple Music banners are now available in the toolbox. These banners are available in a variety of sizes and 17 languages. Combine these banners with new subscription links using the Apple Music toolbox. Be sure to add your affiliate token to ensure you receive proper credit and receive commission for subscriptions you drive.

Apple also offers similar tools for Books, Apple TV+, and Podcasts. It previously ran an affiliate program for the App Store but, yeah. That's not a thing anymore.