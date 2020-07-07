What you need to know
- Apple and Samsung brought Apple Music to some smart TVs earlier this year.
- Those same TVs now also support real-time song lyrics, too.
- TV models from 2018 through 2020 should be good to go.
Home karaokes just got easier with Apple Music's real-time song lyrics now available on compatible Samsung TVs.
As reported by Macerkopf and MacRumors, Apple Music's real-time lyrics will work on Samsung TVs whose model year was 2018 through 2020. Presumably, anything launching from now on will also support the same feature, too.
Real-time song lyrics allow music fans to see the lyrics as the song progresses. It's perfect for anyone who wants to be able to sing along and is a feature that's already available on other platforms.
Anyone with a compatible TV can download the Apple Music app from the Samsung Smart TV App Store and use their existing Apple ID to sign in. Anyone who doesn't have a subscription can sign up from within the app, too. They can also take advantage of a cool three-month trial as well.
