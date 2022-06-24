We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple Music's Top Tracks and Trends of 2022 playlist has all your faves and more

Listen to this playlist if you're in need of some musical inspiration.
Oliver Haslam

How to switch between Apple Music Individual and Family plansSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple Music has shared a playlist of the biggest songs and trends of 2022.
  • The new playlist is 40 songs long and available now.

Apple Music has today shared its Top Tracks and Trends of 2022 playlist and, as you might expect, it includes all of the biggest tracks of the year so far. If you're in need of a new playlist with all of 2022's bangers, this is the one for you.

The new playlist, which runs at 40 songs and more than two hours of music, includes the likes of Harry Styles, Future, and more. You can check out, and listen to, the entire playlist below — Apple Music says that "a lot has already happened in the first half of 2022, and it isn't wrong! There are some great songs to listen to and, I wager, a few that will be new to many as well.

Whether it's the massive return of sampling in hip-hop, Gen Z's turn towards deeply introspective songwriting, Africa's influence on global pop or the return of drum 'n' bass, a lot has already happened in the first half of 2022. Catch your breath and survey how the landscape has shifted with this playlist of the year's highest-ranking tracks so far—along with a bunch that need to get on your radar ASAP—and see what might end up in our year-end charts.

Don't yet have an Apple Music sub to call your own? Unfortunately, the student subscription is more expensive than ever right now, making Spotify a better bet depending on which part of the world you live in. Failing that, Apple Music is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle which could save you some money and gets you access to the great content on Apple TV+ at the same time.

