Apple Music has today shared its Top Tracks and Trends of 2022 playlist and, as you might expect, it includes all of the biggest tracks of the year so far. If you're in need of a new playlist with all of 2022's bangers, this is the one for you.

The new playlist, which runs at 40 songs and more than two hours of music, includes the likes of Harry Styles, Future, and more. You can check out, and listen to, the entire playlist below — Apple Music says that "a lot has already happened in the first half of 2022, and it isn't wrong! There are some great songs to listen to and, I wager, a few that will be new to many as well.

Whether it's the massive return of sampling in hip-hop, Gen Z's turn towards deeply introspective songwriting, Africa's influence on global pop or the return of drum 'n' bass, a lot has already happened in the first half of 2022. Catch your breath and survey how the landscape has shifted with this playlist of the year's highest-ranking tracks so far—along with a bunch that need to get on your radar ASAP—and see what might end up in our year-end charts.

