When Apple announced the new iPhone SE earlier today, it included a (PRODUCT)RED version of the phone in the lineup. Not only is it a great color, but a purchase of one of these models will now support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Spotted by Jonathan Morrison on Twitter, Apple is now donating a portion of its new iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED sales to the Global Fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Interesting note - product red iPhone SE 2020 supports COVID-19.



Love Apple or hate them, they've done an outstanding job with their moves on the virus. pic.twitter.com/g1EHsJL5QR — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) April 15, 2020

When you select a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE to purchase, Apple says that it will contribute to the fund.

"Every iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19."

It doesn't appear that this is just limited to the iPhone SE. Apple has announced on its (PRODUCT)RED website that between today and September 30, 2020, it will be redirecting its (PRODUCT)RED donations to the Global Fund's COVID‑19 Response.

"Now through September 30, Apple is partnering with (RED) to redirect 100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund's COVID‑19 Response. This will provide critical support in health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa."

A portion of the proceeds from Apple's (PRODUCT)RED line normally is donated to the Global Fund for the purpose of fighting AIDS, but it is apparent that the funds use towards the fight against the pandemic will benefit those programs as well.