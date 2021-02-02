What you need to know
- Apple is offering trade-in bonuses against a new Apple Watch.
- Apple Watch Series 6 is available from $239.
- Apple Watch SE is available from $199.
Apple is offering people the chance to bag a brand new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE at bargain prices as part of a new trade-in bonus scheme during Heart Month.
Set to come to an end at the end of February, the new limited-time Apple Watch deal gives buyers the chance to bag an Apple Watch Series 6 for $239 while an Apple Watch SE will set them back just $199. Apple says that those prices are based on handing over an Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 in good condition, respectively. Your prices might vary.
Apple Watch Series 6 promotional pricing is after trade‑in of Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition. Apple Watch SE promotional pricing is after trade‑in of Apple Watch Series 2 in good condition. Extra trade‑in values require purchase of a new Apple Watch, subject to availability and limits.
The new trade-in prices can be had by looking for the Heart Month box on the Apple Watch webpage in the Apple Store.
Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE allow users to keep track of their heart rate while the more costly model also offers an ECG functionality. Both would be a great addition to anyone's wrist, especially at these prices.
Oxygenation
Apple Watch Series 6
Powerful health and wellness device
Adding a blood oxygen sensor and always-on altimeter doesn't seem like a big upgrade, but when paired with everything else the Apple Watch does, this is the most significant upgrade since the Series 4.
