What you need to know
- Apple One could arrive next week.
- The bundle could save you up to $5 per month.
- Code in the Android version of Apple Music leaked the Apple One name.
An Apple One services bundle might arrive as early as next week. The news comes from 9to5Google, which recently discovered code mentioning the unannounced service in the Android version of Apple Music.
The bundle, which was first reported by Bloomberg in August, is likely to include up to four discounted tiers that will include variations of Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Music. By doing so, users will pay slightly less each month than they currently do when buying the services separately while Apple creates more recurring revenue. At least one of the tiered bundled could also include an expanded iCloud storage.
Currently, Apple offers:
- Apple News+, $10 per month, access for up to six family members included
- Apple Arcade, $5 per month, with up to six family members
- Apple Music, $10 per month or $15 for up to six family members
- Apple TV+, $5 for up to six family members
The company also offers two family-based iCloud storage plans; the least expensive is $2.99 per month and includes 200GB of storage, while the biggest one offers 2TB for $9.99 per month.
Bloomberg believes Apple could launch the bundles saving customers between $2 and $5 each month.
The latest version of Apple Music for Android, version 3.4.0 beta, includes different strings with the "Apple One" name. Beyond this, little is known about the new service.
We could know more about Apple One next Tuesday, September 15. That's when Apple's holding a special event.
