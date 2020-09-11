Apple has managed to out its own subscription bundle by accident and, of all things, it did it in an Android app. The latest beta build of Apple Music for Android is now available and the folk at 9to5Google have been able to find references to Apple One.

While we don't know yet what Apple One will cover, it's increasingly clear that it's a thing. It'll definitely include Apple Music, too, as 9to5Google has been able to discover.

Digging through the file for the beta, the outlet was able to find references to Apple One and what appears to be its internal codename – Aristotle.

<string name="applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext">Included in Apple One %s</string>

<string name="aristotle_main_subtext">Subscription Bundle %s</string>

There's some good news to go with this discovery as well. According to text found in the app, Apple One will ensure that users aren't charged for Apple Music twice. Instead, Apple One will likely see any existing Apple Music subscription canceled.

<string name="aristotle_main_more_info">Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string>

As interesting as this discovery is, we still don't know how Apple One will work, how much it will cost, or what it will include. We also don't know how it will work with families – what will happen to those who have an Apple Music family account?

We may find out the answers to these questions next week. Apple has a special event penned in for Tuesday, September 15. Maybe we'll see the official unveiling of Apple One then.