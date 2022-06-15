Following the news that Apple is launching its own buy now, pay later (BNPL) system, one of the incumbents is fighting back. Today, PayPal announced that it is expanding its own BNPL offering to give customers more choice when choosing their repayment scheme.

PayPal already allows people to make a purchase and then spread the payments across a six-week period using its Pay in 4 service, but it's now expanding that to a new Pay Monthly offering that will give people up to two years to pay. Purchases between $199 and $10,000 will be eligible for the new Pay Monthly service, PayPal confirms.

Pay Monthly is a new way for customers to make large purchases between $199-$10,000 and lets them break the total cost into monthly payments over a 6–24-month period, with the first payment due one month after purchase. Once a customer selects Pay Monthly, they will complete an application at checkout and, if approved, will be presented with up to three different plans of varying lengths with risk-based APR ranging from 0%-29.99%. Customers can then compare and select the option that best suits their budget.

Management of the loan will be handled via the PayPal app, while Apple's service will be managed through the Wallet app installed on iPhones.

PayPal notes that interest will range from 0% to almost 30% based on the level of risk and, presumably, the amount of money being borrowed. Apple's new Apple Pay Later will be interest-free, but will also be limited to purchases of $1,000 and below.