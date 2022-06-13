The Apple Design Awards honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design. Our award-winning designers take thoughtful and creative approaches to their apps and games, giving people new ways to work, play, or imagine things that were never before possible.

Apple has today previewed a series of interviews with the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The interviews will be available starting June 27 and run all the way through September 12.

The full rundown and release dates reads:

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (June 27)

Halide Mark II (July 5)

A Musical Story (July 11)

Procreate (July 25)

Odio (August 1)

MARVEL Future Revolution (August 8)

Slopes (August 15)

LEGO Star Wars Castaways (August 22)

(Not Boring) Habits (August 29)

Overboard! (September 5)

Rebel Girls (September 12)

This should be a great chance to hear from the developers of some of the best iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV apps and games of the year.

The Apple Design Award winners were announced as part of the WWDC22 event last week — an event that kicked off with an opening keynote that saw the announcement of iOS 16 and a raft of other software updates for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.