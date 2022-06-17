Prime Day - for long-time Prime subscribers, it's a title that conjures images of frenzied Amazon searches, product page scouring, and the cries of 'YES! Finally!' as an item that's been on a wanted list for months has seen a proper discount. For the uninitiated, Amazon's annual flagship sale is a manic two days filled with a range of different price drops and we're ready to round up all the best Prime Day Apple deals that show up. Prime Day is well known to be chock-full of deals, reductions and price drops on literally thousands of items, from TVs and Laptops to Cookware, fashion, and more. Of interest to us, of course, are the Apple items in Amazon's inventory that are reduced, often seeing some of the best prices of the year. We won't know what kind of discounts or items will be available until Amazon makes an announcement a couple of weeks before the event, but it is very likely there will be a host of Apple Prime Day deals. It's well worth popping this page in a bookmark and checking back whenever you can - we'll be updating this every time we get an update, letting you know what products will be reduced, when, and how much. We'll also tell you a little about Amazon Prime Day, previous offers, and some tips on maximizing your Prime day experience. In a time when wallets are getting tighter and prices are rising, Prime Day is well worth saving for - especially if your old kit is starting to show its age. Want to see a more detailed look at what kind of deals you can expect on all your favorite Apple devices - we have a page for that! Here's our list of Prime Day iPad deals, Apple Watch Prime Day deals and Prime Day AirPods deals. Amazon deals you can have right now. Amazon always has some of the best prices on a range of Apple items, so if your Apple Watch needs replacing or your iPad is starting to slow down, there are some great deals to be had right now. We've curated some of the best on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches below. When is Prime Day 2022? Amazon has already let us know that Prime Day will be in July on the 12th and 13th returning to its pre-pandemic month. Last year it was shifted to an earlier June date, while 2020 saw it land in October. As life has started to return to normal, it looks like Amazon wants Amazon Prime Day to return to normal as well. What even is Prime Day, anyway? Prime Day is a bit like Amazon's very own Black Friday, a yearly gift to its Prime customers. It's since become Amazon's biggest sale of the year, with offers on thousands of items. The very best deals on the site are exclusively available for Prime customers only, but there are often some deals that are available to the wider public. If you want those better deals though, you're still going to need that Prime membership - but never fear, it's not only really easy to sign up, but you can also get a pretty hefty 30-day free subscription so you can have a go and see if you want the other benefits that Prime offers. Once you've had your free trial, you will have to pay for Prime. It's $14.99 a month or $139 for the full year, but you do get some great features. Prime Video offers a range of TV shows that you'll find nowhere else, and Prime next-day delivery has saved some people not only a lot of time but also some birthday parties - ask us how we know.

As always, we're expecting big discounts on some of Apple's hottest ticket items - in particular, Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max. Both of these items have seen consistent discounts of up to $70 over the last few months, so it looks like discounts over Prime Day could be even bigger. AirPods 2 also could well see some big discounts, although slightly less likely given they seem to be at the end of their sales life. The AirPods 3 are still relatively new, so we aren't expecting too much of a discount - although keep an eye for a $30 saving.

iPads could well see some reductions as well. The iPad Pro models have been discounted pretty consistently all year, so we're thinking that much like the more expensive AirPod offerings, there will be some discounts of potentially around $70-$100. Enough to make a dent in what is already a big price tag, that's for sure. The iPad 10.2 may see a discount, although it didn't really get any reduction last year, and has since hovered around its current $309 price point. If there is a discount, it will likely be around $20. The current-generation iPad Air is perhaps the most interesting of all the Apple products that might see a discount on Prime Day. On one hand, it's Apple's latest model, having only been released in March. Such recent products rarely get a discount on Prime Day. On the other hand, the iPad Air 2022 has been fairly consistently reduced by around $40, so it stands to reason that it may well see an extra discount come Prime Day. Worth watching out for a potential $60 discount.