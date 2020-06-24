Apple has been lauding privacy for many years now, and it's a part of the company's culture that has set it apart from other companies, companies that are only now seeing the writing on the wall and trying to jump on the privacy bandwagon. With iOS and iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, Apple is adding, even more, features to give users control over who has access to their data and what's being done with it. Apple is adding five major privacy updates to its platforms this fall. What does that mean for you and me? Let's go through the list. Sign In with Apple ... again

Last year, Apple introduced Sign In with Apple, which lets users sign up for an account without having to share their email address or be tracked by a comparable service. It sounded like a really cool feature when it was first announced, but the entire premise fizzled out pretty quickly when Apple backed out of its initial requirement that any app that offered Google or Facebook sign-in would also have to offer Apple sign in. When the feature finally rolled out, I could count on one hand how many services provided Sign In with Apple. Today, a lot more services are offering it. Services I wish offered it six months ago when I first signed up with them. In iOS 14, Apple is giving developers the option to offer users to "upgrade" their account to Sign In with Apple. According to Apple, companies are seeing a higher rate of signing up (up to 20%) when Sign In with Apple was offered. When you upgrade your account to a Sign In with Apple account, you'll be able to use Face ID or Touch ID to sign in to your account. And two-factor authentication keeps it protected. There isn't any mention of whether a company will purge the data its already collected from you or how you can erase your email from a databank, but this is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, developers will see how much we, as consumers of their products, want Sign In with Apple. It makes things easier, like Apple Pay, and makes new customers put our trust in them faster. We're better protected and these companies did the work to let us choose that. Approximate location

Right now, when an app asks for your location — whether it's to give you the local weather, point you in the direction of the nearest bathroom, or tell you where your car is — it can access your precise location. If you're standing across the street, for example, from a subway entrance, an app may know which street corner you're on. Sometimes, that's important, like getting directions, but other times, like when you're using a smart speaker, it's definitely not. Take a look right now at all of the apps that want to use your location data. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Go ahead. I'll wait. See how some apps, like social media apps, calendar apps, news apps, games, and even podcast apps want to know your location? A few years back, Apple gave users more control over when an app sees your location. It went from either "yes or no," to, "yes, but with restrictions." We were no longer handcuffed by an app's requirement that we must turn on location services if we want to use the app at all (some apps will still try to bully you with this messaging, but it's just not true). In iOS 14, Apple is taking that a step further by adding the ability to hide your precise location from an app. By turning off "Precise Location" users don't have to share the exact street corner where they are standing. When you only share your approximate location with an app, it will share your location within about a 10-square mile radius of where you actually are. The app will receive a random center and radius. Apple says the location radius will be based on a nearby landmark, like a government building or a major intersection. This option is great for things like a weather app or a news app. Carrot doesn't need to know which street I live on to tell me whether it's going to rain in Sacramento. Google News doesn't need to know where I'm drinking my morning coffee in order to provide me relevant local news. And, this is a setting, so you can enable or disable Precise Location, depending on the app. You'll want to keep Precise location sharing with apps like Lyft or Postmates so they can find you, specifically. Mic and camera awareness

We've all thought it. We've all wondered about it. Does my iPhone listen to me? Does someone have secret access to my camera that I don't know about? Apple's vice president of Software Enginnering, Craig Federighi, told Fast Company that he gets emails from customers saying, "I am sure this popular app I downloaded is secretly listening to me ..." You know the rest of this story. If you haven't said it yourself, someone you know has. While the answer is, "probably not," it's still something we worry about, especially when Google or Facebook will suddenly start showing ads for baby diapers when you just found out that you're pregnant (your partner doesn't even know!). Apple is adding a very clear indicator for when your iPhone's microphone or camera is being used. When an app is using your microphone, you'll see a tiny orange dot at the top of the screen, no matter which app you switch to. When an app is using your camera, you'll see a green dot. It's similar to how a web camera or the iSight camera on a Mac shows a status light to let you know your camera is on. In addition to the indicator at the top of the screen, you can see what app is currently using the camera or Mic in Control Center and which apps have recently accessed the camera or mic. App tracking control

We all know that websites we visit drop "cookies" that track where we go next on the web and what we do. Ad blockers help prevent this, to some degree, and good ad blockers allow us to whitelist websites we don't mind sharing our internet activities with (hint). But what is less clear for a lot of people, is that apps sometimes do the same thing. In iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple is requiring apps to ask permission from users before tracking their activities within an app. This new regulation requires that app developers get consent from users in order for monetization companies to access their data. Without this in-depth data tracking, advertisers have a harder time gobbling up data about our activities and then targeting ads to us based on those activities. This app tracking permission feature will apply to all developers, including Apple. This puts the onus on developers to pay more attention to which companies are sharing their users' data. Apple is also making changes to its SKAd Network API. According to Apple, third party advertisers that cover a wide variety of apps can provide ad attribution to developers without knowing the identity of the user. AdWeek notes that these changes will "facilitate ad networks with approved privacy policies to help advertisers attribute which ad placement on third-party apps generate downloads." Basically, if your advertising practices respect our privacy, you get to play on the Apple playground. Privacy guides on the App Stores