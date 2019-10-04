What you need to know Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.

Trailers for Dickinson and The Morning Show are being shown in theaters.

Apple hardware buyers get a free year of Apple TV+.

Apple is getting ready to launch Apple TV+ and it is making sure movie-goers know about it. I was unfortunate enough to be subjected to two hours of Ad Astra last night, and the best part of the whole thing was three trailers for Apple TV+ shows. We should probably have known what we'd let ourselves in for when we saw how popular the movie was...

But things improved – and then rapidly went downhill – when the pre-roll trailers began. Spliced between the usual blockbusters and biopics we saw two trailers for Dickinson and one for The Morning Show. All three are available below.

Dickinson will star Hailee Steinfeld and provide an inside look at the life and times of writer Emily Dickinson. We've heard that the show will have a modern twist, and the trailers did enough to pique the interest.

The Morning Show will feature an all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon while showing us how morning TV is made. Despite the cast list I'm still not sure about this one, but we'll find out soon enough.