If you want to use Apple Fitness+ on your Apple TV, it requires you to pair your Apple Watch with the television. This will let the Fitness+ app know who in the household is doing a workout and display that person's Apple Watch metrics like their Activity Rings, heart rate, and more on the screen while they follow the workout.

Some users may have an issue when trying to use their Apple Watch with the Apple TV where they will get a "Pairing Canceled: error when starting a workout. According to a new support document, Apple is saying that this is due to your Apple TV not being added to the Home app.

In order to help resolve this error, Apple has provided the following instructions to those experiencing the problem:

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit. You'll see "1" in a red badge next to AirPlay and HomeKit. Don't see a red badge? Select Finish Home Set Up. Unlock your iPhone and hold it close to your Apple TV. Follow the steps on your Apple TV to add your Apple TV to the Home app and finish setup.

Apple says that if you already have your Apple TV set up in the Home app and are still have an issue to contact Apple Support for further help.

Apple Fitness+ launched last week with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.