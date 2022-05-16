What you need to know
- Apple has released HomePod software 15.5 available to download.
- The new software update will likely be installed automatically for most people.
- A manual software update option is available if required.
Apple has today released the new version of your HomePod's software, taking the version number to 15.5 and making the update available to the public following a beta process. The installation process will happen automatically for most people, but a manual option is also available via the Home app on an iPhone if needed.
The new update comes on the same day that Apple also released iOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, and a slew of other updates. However, unlike those updates, Apple isn't being very forthcoming about what is new in this update — beyond saying there are general performance and stability improvements, of course.
This new update comes two months after version 15.4 was released and will likely be installed on your HomePod mini and OG HomePod automatically unless you disabled that feature yourself. If so, the Home app is the place to go if you want to manually update your HomePod software manually.
Apple only currently sells the HomePod mini having previously discontinued the original, larger HomePod smart speaker. Whether that device will ever return isn't clear, but as good as HomePod mini is, there is no denying the fact that a larger speaker is needed in larger rooms. A pair of HomePod minis is also one of the best Mac audio setups you're going to find without spending a fortune, too.
