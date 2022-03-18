What you need to know
- Apple Books has released a tell-all book that ties into the Apple TV+ show Severance.
- The book can be downloaded via Apple Books for free now.
Fans of the new Apple TV+ show Severance can now learn all about the company at the center of the drama by reading a "tell-all" book about it.
With Severance now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple Books has gotten in on the act by releasing a "free tell-all from inside the Lumon office, the company behind the controversial severance procedure."
Apple shared the announcement via Twitter and the book is now available for download. You can find it in the Apple Books app or via direct link.
Those who haven't yet taken in the drama can watch Severance on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, priced at $4.99 per month, or have the streaming service available to you via the Apple One subscription bundle.
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself
If you want to enjoy Severance in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's making it harder for someone to steal your new $8,000 Mac Studio
Apple is reportedly readying a new Lock Adapter that will make it easier for people to secure their new Mac Studio, preventing it from being lifted the first time it's left unattended.
Review: 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini are small but mighty
1MORE ComfoBuds Mini offer four listening modes, a personalized audio profile, soothing sounds, and great battery life.
Sky offers three months of free Apple TV+ for Sky VIP customers
Sky is offering its VIP customers three months of free Apple TV+.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.