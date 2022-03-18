Fans of the new Apple TV+ show Severance can now learn all about the company at the center of the drama by reading a "tell-all" book about it.

With Severance now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple Books has gotten in on the act by releasing a "free tell-all from inside the Lumon office, the company behind the controversial severance procedure."

Apple shared the announcement via Twitter and the book is now available for download. You can find it in the Apple Books app or via direct link.

Tomorrow, @AppleBooks will release a free tell-all from inside the Lumon office, the company behind the controversial #Severance procedure. They have been a mystery to all “outies”, but one brave whistleblower risked everything to expose the truth. Available on eligible devices. pic.twitter.com/pTt03Fo5kj — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 17, 2022

Those who haven't yet taken in the drama can watch Severance on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, priced at $4.99 per month, or have the streaming service available to you via the Apple One subscription bundle.