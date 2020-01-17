Apple TV+ with Tim CookSource: Apple

  • Apple is telling people to sign up for a free year of Apple TV+ soon.
  • They have 90 days to do so.
  • Buyers of new iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and iPod touches are eligible.

Apple has begun warning users that they should take advantage of their free year of Apple TV+ within the next 90 days. Or it'll be too late.

When Apple launched Apple TV+ on November 1 2019 it said that anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch would receive a free year of the streaming service. But it didn't say when that would come to an end. Now we know.

As noted by 9to5Mac, users are receiving emails and notifications if they are eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ but are yet to sign up. The message tells them that they must take advantage of the free year within 90 days of activating their device.

Apple TV notificationSource: 9to5Mac

When users sign up for the free year of service they are agreeing to also sign up for the $4.99 per month subscription fee once their trial expires. Anyone who doesn't want that to happen should cancel the subscription before they are charged.

It's likely there are plenty of people who are about to start receiving these messages if they picked up new iPhones in late 2019. That number will presumably run into the millions. If you're one of them I'd suggest taking Apple up on its offer of a free year of Apple TV+ now, while you still can.

