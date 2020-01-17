Apple has begun warning users that they should take advantage of their free year of Apple TV+ within the next 90 days. Or it'll be too late.

When Apple launched Apple TV+ on November 1 2019 it said that anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch would receive a free year of the streaming service. But it didn't say when that would come to an end. Now we know.

As noted by 9to5Mac, users are receiving emails and notifications if they are eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ but are yet to sign up. The message tells them that they must take advantage of the free year within 90 days of activating their device.