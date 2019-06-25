Apple today rolled out an update for its iWork suite of apps including Pages, Keynotes and Numbers for iOS and macOS. The updates add a bevy of new features for Apple's productivity apps including new face detection for subjects in photos, Apple Pencil customizability and style options.

There are many more changes depending on each specific app. Here's how the changes breakdown for each app.

Pages for Mac

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

Pages for iOS

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

Numbers for Mac

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Numbers for iOS

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Keynote for Mac and iOS

Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Keynote for iOS only

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more. Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

You can download the new updates for the iWork suite now.