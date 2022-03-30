What you need to know
- The 2022 BAFTA Television Awards are coming soon.
- Apple TV+ has scooped several nominations.
- That includes best-supporting actress for Foundation's Leah Harvey and an award for 9/11: Inside the President's War Room.
Apple has scooped multiple award nominations for its TV+ shows ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Television awards, which will take place on May 8.
Apple picked up eight total nominations, they are:
- Single Documentary - 9/11: INSIDE THE PRESIDENT'S WAR ROOM Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch - Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One
- Supporting Actress - LEAH HARVEY Foundation - Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+
- Editing: Factual - DANNY COLLINS, MARK HAMMILL 9/11: Inside the President's War Room – Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One
- Photography: Factual - DOUG ANDERSON, ALEX VAIL Tiny World (Reef)- Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+, JOHN SHIER, DAWSON DUNNING Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
- Sound: Factual - KATE HOPKINS, JONNY CREW, PAUL ACKERMAN, GRAHAM WILD Earth At Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+, STEPHEN GRIFFITHS, ANDY SHELLEY, NAS PARKASH, DAN JOHNSON, TAE HAK KIM, CLAIRE ELLIS 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+
- Special, Visual & Graphic Effects - ADAM INGLIS, TOM PAYNE, SAM LIVINGSTONE, SILJA MOMSEN-LIVINGSTONE Earth at Night in Colour - Offspring Films/Apple TV+
The 2022 BATFA Television awards will take place on May 8, with some TV Craft Awards given out earlier on April 24.
Apple TV+ shows continue to receive critical acclaim, just one week after the company scooped the first-ever Academy Award for Best Picture awarded to a streaming service for CODA. Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022
