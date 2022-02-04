Apple has shared a first look at its new upcoming Apple TV+ show Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman and has announced the series will debut on April 1.

From Apple:

Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the keenly anticipated espionage series "Slow Horses," starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 1, 2022. The six-episode drama, adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's first novel in the "Slow Horses" series, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Slow Horses is based on a series of books by Mick Herron of the same name, in which British intelligence agents end up in a dumping ground department of MI5 - Slough House, due to career-ending mistakes. It stars Oldman alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke.

The new show will debut on April 1 with two new episodes, and then weekly on a Friday thereafter.

Apple continues to add exciting new content to its TV+ service, with new Apple TV+ shows coming out all the time. Earlier today Reelgood reported that its new high-school murder mystery The Afterparty debuted as one of the top-ten shows in streaming over the last week.

Apple's streaming platform is available on all of its best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.