If you weren't one of the lucky few hundred fans admitted to each show, don't fret: They were captured in a series of live EPs, exclusive to Apple Music. Listen to these rising starts' one-of-a-kind Up Next Live performances.

The seven artists that participated in the concert series were Bad Bunny, Jessie Reyez, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi, Daniel Caesar, Ashley McBryde, and Khalid. Among the Apple stores the concerts took place in were the Apple Champ-Élysées in Paris and Apple Carnegie Library in Washington D.C.

You can listen to brief snippets of Bad Bunny's set list down below.

As the announcement notes, these seven special EPs are exclusively available through Apple Music. If you want to listen to them, you'll have to be subscribed to Apple Music.