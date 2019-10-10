Apple continues to sign talent for future Apple TV+ shows. This time it's director, screenwriter, and producer Alfonso Cuarón.

Veriety reports that a multi-year overall television deal has been signed, giving Apple access to anything Cuarón produces. It doesn't sound like Apple has bought the rights to anything in particular, but rather signed Cuarón up as talent who will work on projects in the future.

Veriety doesn't say how long the overall deal will run for, but they apparently tend to run for anything up to five years at a time. We also don't know how much money changed hands to make this deal happen but considering Apple's deep pockets and intention of making Apple TV+ a success it's unlikely to be a small amount.