Apple TV+ is expanding its relationship with Natalie Portman.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has signed a first-look deal with Portman and Sophie Mas' new production company MountainA. Under the multi-year agreement, Apple TV+ will have a first look at television projects that will be developed and produced by the pair.

Portman and Mas are already working with Apple on the new television series called Lady in the Lake which will star Portman in her first-ever television role.

The TV deal makes sense for all parties as Portman, Mas and Apple worked together on the recently announced Apple Original limited series Lady in the Lake, which marked Portman's TV acting debut. She is co-starring with Lupita Nyong'o on the series, directed and co-written by Alma Har'el. All three women serve as executive producers along with Dre Ryan, who will co-create and co-write the series with Har'el, who will write the pilot. Portman and Mas will serve as executive producers through MountainA.

Lady in the Lake follows the story of Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who, after becoming an investigative journalist, sets her on a path that clashes with her co-star Lupita Nyong'o.

The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

If you're wondering what the best way to watch Apple TV+ is, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.

It is currently unclear if MountainA has any projects in the works and which ones Apple may be interested in.