  • Apple has won two Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.
  • Apple TV+ is no stranger to winning awards, but the two wins are related to the streaming service itself.
  • The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners today.

Apple has won more than a few awards for its Apple TV+ streaming service but its latest wins aren't for the shows it streams but for how it actually streams them.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards today with Apple picking up two wins in the following categories:

  • Common Key Technology of OTT Content
  • Standardization of HTTP Encapsulated Protocols

While these might not be the kinds of awards you might normally associate with Apple TV+ and the tons of Apple TV+ shows that awards givers seem to love, any win is a good win!

Deadline explains what these awards are all about:

Tech & Engineering Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television, per NATAS.

If you want to enjoy the very best that Apple TV+ has to offer and in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You'll really get to enjoy all those HTTP Encapsulated Protocols in their natural habitat that way!

