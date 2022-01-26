Apple has won more than a few awards for its Apple TV+ streaming service but its latest wins aren't for the shows it streams but for how it actually streams them.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards today with Apple picking up two wins in the following categories:

Common Key Technology of OTT Content

Standardization of HTTP Encapsulated Protocols

While these might not be the kinds of awards you might normally associate with Apple TV+ and the tons of Apple TV+ shows that awards givers seem to love, any win is a good win!