What you need to know
- Apple has won two Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.
- Apple TV+ is no stranger to winning awards, but the two wins are related to the streaming service itself.
- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners today.
Apple has won more than a few awards for its Apple TV+ streaming service but its latest wins aren't for the shows it streams but for how it actually streams them.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards today with Apple picking up two wins in the following categories:
- Common Key Technology of OTT Content
- Standardization of HTTP Encapsulated Protocols
While these might not be the kinds of awards you might normally associate with Apple TV+ and the tons of Apple TV+ shows that awards givers seem to love, any win is a good win!
Deadline explains what these awards are all about:
Tech & Engineering Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television, per NATAS.
