Apple taps Harry Styles to promote AirPods and Spatial Audio in its new ad

Harry Styles is big on Apple Music right now and Apple has him helping promote AirPods.
Oliver Haslam

Harry Styles Airpods AdSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has released a new ad promoting its AirPods.
  • Harry Styles is on hand to help show what AirPods can do.
  • Apple reminds everyone about Spatial Audio in its new ad.

Apple has today released a new ad for its AirPods earbuds and Spatial Audio with Harry Styles also getting a bit of promotion for his new album.

The new ad, called 'AirPods with Spatial Audio + Music for a Sushi Restaurant,' promotes Harry Styles' new album Harry's House while also mimicking the world-famous iTunes and iPods ads of yesteryear. Except where there was once a white EarPods cable, we now have white AirPods instead.

Apple also takes the opportunity to extoll the virtues of Spatial Audio in the YouTube video's blurb, too.

The magical listening experience of AirPods with Spatial Audio meets Harry Styles' new album "Harry's House." With dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around, you'll hear Harry Styles like never before (Spatial Audio works with compatible devices and supported content).

It also appears that Styles and Apple donated money from the ad to the International Rescue Committee.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and even works with Apple's HomePod mini. You're likely to get the best experience when using a pair of AirPods max or AirPods pro connected to something like an iPhone, though. Apple explains the ins and outs of Spatial Audio in a support document posted to its website.

Harry Styles is everywhere on Apple Music right now and has already streamed a live concert on the platform. Now he's helping Apple advertise its earbuds, too. Don't yet have Apple Music but are already paying for other services like Apple TV+? Be sure to check out the Apple One subscription bundle before signing up — it could save you some money!

