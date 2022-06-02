Apple taps Harry Styles to promote AirPods and Spatial Audio in its new ad

Apple has today released a new ad for its AirPods earbuds and Spatial Audio with Harry Styles also getting a bit of promotion for his new album.

The new ad, called 'AirPods with Spatial Audio + Music for a Sushi Restaurant,' promotes Harry Styles' new album Harry's House while also mimicking the world-famous iTunes and iPods ads of yesteryear. Except where there was once a white EarPods cable, we now have white AirPods instead.

Apple also takes the opportunity to extoll the virtues of Spatial Audio in the YouTube video's blurb, too.