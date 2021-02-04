If you're still figuring out exactly how you're going to watch Super Bowl 2021, Amazon has got you covered with a stellar deal on the Apple TV 4K. Right now, you can snag the 32GB model for just $149.99 — a discount of almost $30 and the lowest we've ever seen it go there.

There's no telling exactly how long this deal will last or when it will become too late to get the device in time for Super Bowl Sunday, so don't miss out on this opportunity to stream the Super Bowl in 4K.

Sweet streams Apple TV 4K Hook Apple's streaming device up to your 4K TV for an ultra HD stream of the big game plus easy access to all of the services you know and love. This model has never dropped this low at Amazon before and you'll also get a year of Apple TV+ for free. $149.99 $179.00 $29 off See at Amazon

If you want to add smarts to your existing TV and gain easy access to all of your streaming media, the Apple TV is the way to go with its tight integration with the Apple ecosystem. Your purchase also entitles you to 1-year of Apple's TV+ service for free.

With the Apple TV, you can stream your favorite media from iTunes or third-party services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. There are also several ways to watch the Super Bowl live, such as via CBS Sports, Hulu, fuboTV, and AT&T Now.

Any HD movie you've purchased through iTunes before will be upgraded to 4K HDR at no additional cost so you can watch it in its full glory. And you can also use the Apple TV 4K to play games, listen to music, control your smart home devices, and much, much more.

In addition to the direct price drop, one neat part about your purchase today is that it grants you a whole year's access to Apple's original content through Apple TV+ so you'll have plenty to watch once the football season is over. That means you can watch shows like Ted Lasso, See, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and many more of the best Apple TV+ shows without paying a dime.

The Apple TV comes with the Siri Remote, allowing you to launch apps or find content just by asking and it even doubles as a game controller with its built-in accelerometer and touch surface. If you prefer, you can also hook up a Bluetooth game controller for those high-octane gaming sessions — perfect for use with Apple Arcade titles.

Supplies may not last all that long at Amazon at this price, so make sure you don't miss out. If you're not sure which Apple TV is right for you, we have a comprehensive guide comparing the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD to help you out.