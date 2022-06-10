Apple TV+ announced its new comedy, Mrs. American Pie, in February but it's still filling out its cast, with the streamer now reported to have added Amber Chardae Robinson to the mix.

Set to star with Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern among a growing list of big names, Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern will reportedly play " "Virginia," a feminist and business partner to Linda." Linda will be played by Dern, for those following along at home.

Here's how Apple TV+ described the comedy earlier this year:

A story about gorgeously impossible people, "Mrs. American Pie" follows Maxine Simmons' (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, "Mrs. American Pie" asks the same questions that still baffle us today: "Who gets a seat at the table?" "How do you get a seat at the table?" "What will you sacrifice to get there?" Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, "Mrs. American Pie" is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

The show itself is based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel and will be executive produced by Darn and per producing partner Jayme Lemons. Robinson is best known for roles in Stuber, Judas, and the Black Messiah.

