Apple TV+ has signed a new bilingual show with Acapulco set to feature both English and Spanish language. It's also full of names, not least star Eugenio Derbez.

Run by Lionsgate Television, the show is inspired by the movie How to Be A Latin Lover, according to Apple's press release,

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Acapulco," a new Spanish- and English-language half-hour comedy series from creators Austin Winsberg ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Eduardo Cisneros ("Instructions Not Included," "Half Brothers") and Jason Shuman ("Role Models," "Half Brothers"), with Eugenio Derbez ("How to Be A Latin Lover," "Instructions Not Included") attached to star and executive produce. Gaz Alazraki ("Nosotros Los Nobles," "Club de Cuervos") will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Set in 1984 Acapulco, the show will follow a young Mexian man as he gets the job of a lifetime.

In "Acapulco," a young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. The show takes place in 1984 with Eugenio Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character.

There's no indication when we can expect the new show to arrive, but viewers will need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to enjoy it. They'll be able to watch it on pretty much anything, though, with the Apple TV app available across all of Apple's platforms as well as game consoles, smart TVs, and streaming devices.