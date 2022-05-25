Apple TV+ is reportedly working on a new live-action Speed Racer series, with J.J. Abrams set to be executive producer of the project.

According to a new Variety report, the project has been "in the works for a considerable amount of time" and has now picked up a series order from Apple TV+. Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez are set to write and executive produce the new show while the report notes the pair will also serve as showrunners.

"Speed Racer" follows the adventure of auto racer Speed Racer and his souped up car, the Mach 5. His team consists of his father and car builder Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle and his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and Speed's girlfriend Trixie. Speed also frequently crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, who is secretly Speed's older brother Rex Racer.

The Speed Racer name originally arrived as a manga series back in the 1960 and was originally titled Mach GoGoG. It's easy to see why the change of name was needed. The original was popular, with more than 50 episodes airing. Variety reminds us that "English-language version of a Japanese remake [aired] on Nickelodeon beginning in 2002."

There is currently no information on when we can expect Speed Racer to land on our television screens, but we can be sure that you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Those with Apple Music and Apple Arcade already should also consider checking out the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

