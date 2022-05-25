What you need to know
- Speed Racer has reportedly been given the green light for a new Apple TV+ series.
- *J.J. Abrams will serve as executive producer of the show.
Apple TV+ is reportedly working on a new live-action Speed Racer series, with J.J. Abrams set to be executive producer of the project.
According to a new Variety report, the project has been "in the works for a considerable amount of time" and has now picked up a series order from Apple TV+. Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez are set to write and executive produce the new show while the report notes the pair will also serve as showrunners.
"Speed Racer" follows the adventure of auto racer Speed Racer and his souped up car, the Mach 5. His team consists of his father and car builder Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle and his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and Speed's girlfriend Trixie. Speed also frequently crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, who is secretly Speed's older brother Rex Racer.
The Speed Racer name originally arrived as a manga series back in the 1960 and was originally titled Mach GoGoG. It's easy to see why the change of name was needed. The original was popular, with more than 50 episodes airing. Variety reminds us that "English-language version of a Japanese remake [aired] on Nickelodeon beginning in 2002."
There is currently no information on when we can expect Speed Racer to land on our television screens, but we can be sure that you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Those with Apple Music and Apple Arcade already should also consider checking out the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Speed Racer in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Renders show the stunning new purple iPhone 14 Pro months before release
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Apple touts App Store benefits, says it supports jobs and small businesses
Apple has shared new research that shows the App Store continued to thrive during 2021, supporting more than 2.2 million jobs across the United States. Those jobs include coders, designers, and others.
One iPhone 14 model could be in short supply at launch, here's why
At least one iPhone 14 model is behind its production schedule and could be in short supply at launch, according to a new report from Apple's supply chain.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.