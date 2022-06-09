Apple TV+ has announced that it has picked up Sugar, a "genre-bending series" from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. The show will star Colin Farrell, with the lead also acting as executive producer.

Apple TV+ confirmed the show's arrival via Newsroom post but stopped short of saying too much. We don't know when the show will premiere or what it will actually be about.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles ("City of God," "Constant Gardner," "Two Popes"), who will also serve as executive producer, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, "The Martian"), Audrey Chon ("Invasion," "The Twilight Zone") and Scott Greenberg ("The Guilty"). Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

Apple TV+ did note that Sugar is the second collab between Kindberg's Genre Films and the streamer, with Invasion having been the first.

With no release window shared and little information available as to what the show will offer it's difficult to set expectations. However, Apple TV+ does say that the show was signed "following a highly competitive situation," suggesting that there were others in for it.

We might not know much about Sugar but we can be pretty certain that you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. An Apple One subscription will also do the trick — those who already pay for Apple Music and other services should definitely consider that approach.

If you want to enjoy Sugar in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection and a screen.